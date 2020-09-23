Thefts
Blount County
• Aldijana N. Huffman, Snapp Road, Louisville, reported at 8:04 p.m. Sept. 20 that while she was sleeping, someone stole her cellphone, DeWalt drill and approximately $34, as well as her boyfriend's 2001 Ford Explorer. She said she was allowing a man to stay with her while her boyfriend was incarcerated and that the man disappeared at the same time the items went missing, an incident report states. The total value of the items was $3,084.
Maryville
• James R. Noles, Genesis Street, Maryville, reported at 12:12 p.m. Sept. 21 that he had ordered a $789 Dell camera online but never received it. He contacted Dell and was told the camera had been delivered on Sept. 1 and signed for, but he never saw it, nor did anyone in his family sign for it, an incident report states.
Alcoa
• Matthew S. Cunningham, Gill Street, Alcoa, reported at 9:52 a.m. Sept. 21 that he had let an acquaintance borrow his 1997 Ford Expedition, but that it was not returned. The Knoxville Police Department recovered the vehicle and arrested a suspect, an incident report states.
