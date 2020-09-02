Thefts
Blount County
• Fred A. Hall, Leslie Lane, Louisville, reported at 1:14 p.m. Sept. 1 that someone stole his Lone Wolf utility trailer. The total value of the trailer was $3,000.
• Paul T. Houston, Effler Road, Maryville, reported at 2:17 p.m. Sept. 1 that the tag on his Chevrolet K20 farm truck was either stolen or lost. The total value of the tag was $25.
Alcoa
• A manager at DICK'S Sporting Goods, 2212 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 7:52 p.m. Aug. 31 that someone stole five knives and a pair of Nike shoes. The manager found a white man with a bleeding and lacerated hand, dark hair and missing teeth removing tags from shoes in the back of the store. Despite the manager confronting the man, he continued out of the store without paying for the merchandise. The total value of the knives was $159.95 and the total value of the shoes was $89.99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.