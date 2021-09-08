Thefts
Alcoa
• Anthony Joseph Bennett, Belfor Circle, Alcoa, reported at 12:56 p.m. Sept. 5 that someone stole his license plate from his vehicle.
• Beverly D. Lambert reported at 2:13 p.m. Sept. 6 that one of her employees at her business on Arwood Drive, Louisville, said someone stole a catalytic converter from a company truck.
• Teresa G. Copeland reported at 1:44 p.m. Sept. 7 that someone stole her wallet from the bathroom at Walmart on 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive.
Blount County
• Richard W. Slansky reported at 12:15 p.m. Sept 6 that someone stole items and vandalized trailers at his business, Slansky Builders, located at 106 Pearle Drive, Maryville. The total value of the damage and items stolen was $15,994.
• Douglas J. Ward reported at 1:32 p.m. Sept. 7 that someone stole his utility trailer on Wilkinson Pike, Maryville and a generator from outside the residence at that address. The items were valued at $1,400.
Maryville
• David R. Dennis reported at 10:18 a.m. Sept. 7 that someone stole his utility trailer that belonged to the business he works for, TDH Construction, when it was at Sevierville Road, Maryville. It was valued at $5,389.41.
