Thefts
Blount County
• Nicholas Bryant, Young Street, Friendsville, reported at 6:45 a.m. April 9 that someone broke into his car and stole a radio and two cellphones, estimated at a total value of $300.
• Tyler Wendell, Brick Mill Road, Maryville, reported at 6:24 p.m. April 3 that someone stole a $3,2301.09 lawn mower from his property.
• Two people involved with Rivermill Antique Mall, 4618 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Walland, reported at 4:02 p.m. April 9 that someone stole a mirror and two toys from the store, estimated to be worth $354.99.
• Wanda Gold, Oakes Vista Lane, Seymour, reported at 1:53 p.m. April 11 that someone stole her $4,000 Honda Civic UAX.
Maryville
• Bryson Goforth, Hitson Road, Maryville, reported April 9 that at least $1,000 in lumber had been taken from the site of a home he was building on North Cedar Street. Goforth also reported that mortar previously had been taken from the same location.
• Tommy J. Moon Jr., Belfast Street, Maryville, reported on April 11 that between the evening of April 8 and afternoon of April 9, someone took $300 from his home.
