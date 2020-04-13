Thefts
Blount County
• Kayla Boruff, Flats Road, Tallassee, reported at 8:16 p.m. April 10 that someone stole three tractor implements off a job site where she was working. The total value of the items is $1,700.
• Patrick Hanko, Manor Way, Louisville, reported at 1:53 p.m. April 9 that someone stole several saws, nail and screw guns, and a compressor from his utility trailer. The total value of the items is $2,180.
• Sherry Lands, Jordan Way, Maryville, reported at 7:47 a.m. April 9 that someone stole an air conditioner and chain saw from her front porch. The total value of the items is $251.
Alcoa
• Gaetano Ronez, Tupelo Way, Louisville, reported at 9:03 a.m. April 9 that someone had stolen a package off his front porch on March 31. The package contained a Glarry Guitar valued at $66.49.
• An employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, reported at 5:52 p.m. April 11 that someone shoplifted $168.22 worth of merchandise by not scanning items in the self-checkout line.
