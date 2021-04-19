Thefts
Maryville
• Tattiana Y. Lopez, Belleville Avenue, Maryville, reported at 5:12 p.m. April 16 that someone took the license plate, valued at $27, from her car while it was in her driveway.
Alcoa
• Karen Rice, Hamilton Ridge Drive, Maryville, reported at 4:56 p.m. April 18 that someone stole the license plate from her motorcycle while it was parked at her residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.