Thefts
Blount County
• Jimmy Mason, Springview Road, Maryville, reported at 10:45 a.m. April 18 that someone broke into his garage and stole his antique fishing pole and tackle box. The items were valued at $750.
Alcoa
• Rachelle Cantrell, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, reported at 6:07 p.m. April 18 that someone stole her credit and disability cards from her purse.
Maryville
• Jeff Ervin, George Street, Knoxville, reported at 4:17 p.m. April 18 that someone stole $14,000 worth of hard drives from iXsystems, 7216 Ashford Glen Drive, Knoxville. Ervin found several of the hard drives for sale on resale websites.
• Carrie Talley, Goddard Drive, Maryville, reported at 4:31 p.m. April 17 that someone stole from several Tramadol prescriptions written at Big Springs Veterinary Hospital, 820 Ross Drive, Maryville.
•April Lund, Effler Road, Maryville, reported at 2:52 p.m. April 18 that someone stole an Xbox, a 29-inch television and several personal baby photos from her home. The items were valued at $175.
