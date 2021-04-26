Thefts
• Afton S. Drinnen, Lenoir City, reported at 10:18 a.m. April 25 that someone stole $1,980 worth of property from a relative's residence on Roddy Branch Road.
• Matthew W. Richardson, Gamble Lane, Walland, reported at 7:19 a.m. April 25 that someone stole two chainsaws, valued at a total $1,600.
• John E. Fallis, U.S. Highway 85, reported at 9:26 p.m. April 24 that someone stole a sailboat valued at $7,900.
