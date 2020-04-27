Thefts
Maryville
• An employee at Rural King, McCammon Avenue, reported at 1 a.m. April 24 that someone had been caught on surveillance cameras breaking the lock off a riding lawnmower and driving it off through the parking lot. The mower was valued at $6,609.
Alcoa
• Robert Valasquez, Knoxville, reported at 8:55 a.m. April 24 that someone had stolen two toolboxes valued at a total $300.
Blount County
• Shawn T. West, Knoxville, reported at 11:44 a.m. April 24 that someone had stolen two toolboxes valued at $1,400.
• Lillie Nestor, Millsaps Drive, Greenback, reported at 4:42 p.m. April 24 that someone had stolen her bumper pull trailer valued $1,500.
• Patricia P. Nunberg, Jericho Road, Maryville, reported at 1 p.m. April 25 that someone had stolen a package out of her mailbox. Her neighbor later brought her the box torn open with the contents missing.
• An employee at Innovative Garden Center, 3308 Old Knoxville Highway, reported at 12:23 p.m. April 25 that someone had stolen 23 assorted plants and five 25-ound bags of top soil. The items were valued at $274.
• Wayne Graham, Wedgewood Estates Drive, Maryville, reported at 11:44 a.m. April 25 that someone had stolen a space heater, stove and refrigerator. The items were valued at $1,105.
• Matthew Carney, Vista View Way, Maryville, reported at 7:27 a.m. April 25 that someone had stolen a riding lawnmower and a push lawnmower. The items were valued at $2,400.
