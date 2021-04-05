Thefts
Blount County
• Patricia A. Decker, Sevierville Road, Maryville, reported at 3:01 p.m. April 4, that someone stole her 2004 silver Buick LeSabre, valued at $4,000.
• Monica J. Gawet, North Heritage Road, Maryville, reported at 11:37 p.m. April 4 that someone broke into Tennessee Marble Company, 343 W. Vinegar Road, and stole their service vehicle and crashed it.
Maryville
A loss prevention employee at Home Depot, 943 Foothills Mall Drive, reported at 8:54 p.m. April 3 that someone stole $1,237.50 of merchandise from the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.