Thefts
Blount County
• Steven S. Snipp, Roddy Branch Road, Rockford, reported at 1:04 p.m. Aug. 8 that someone broke into his home and stole two guns, ammunition and cash, valued at a total $2,050.
Maryville
• Employees at EZ Stop, 2130 E. Broadway Ave., reported at 1:32 a.m. Aug. 7 that someone left the gas station without paying for his full transaction, resulting in a loss of $4.26.
• Gary R. Johnson, Caboose Lane, Maryville, reported at 1:53 p.m. Aug. 6 that someone stole four packages from his front porch, valued at a total $128.
• Nancy L. Blake, Andrea Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:50 a.m. Aug. 6 that someone stole a license plate valued at $25 off her car and replaced it with another one.
• Sean S. Bowling, Lenore Lane, Maryville, reported at 9:31 a.m. Aug. 8 that someone stole a generator out of his truck. A report of the incident shows the property was located and returned.
• Brenda C. Parsley reported at 3:39 p.m. Aug. 5 that after leaving Kroger, 507 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, she realized she left her $600 phone in a shopping cart. When she returned, however, the phone was gone and no one had turned it in.
Alcoa
• An employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunter's Crossing, Alcoa, reported at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 6 that someone placed several unscanned items into their shopping cart at the self-checkout register and attempted to exit the store. Bryanna McAdams was apprehended outside and found to have left the store without paying for a hair brush, laundry soap, hand soap, a knee brace and a leather necklace in her cart. The items were found to have a value of $28.49 and Walmart was able to recover the property. McAdams was issued a citation for theft by shoplifting.
• Cole Douglas, Payne Avenue, Alcoa, reported at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 7 that he loaned his 2007 Chevrolet Impala to Larry Williams on July. 7 and has not seen or heard from him since. Further investigation revealed the vehicle has been impounded by the Knoxville Police Department and has been involved in a case in Knox County. The value of the vehicle is estimated at $3,000.
• A manager at Valu-Pawn, Calderwood Street, Alcoa, reported at 3:08 p.m. Aug. 6 that Mark Henry and Grace Mitchell took three watches from the store without paying. Henry was identified on video surveillance putting the watches in his pocket and exiting the store.
