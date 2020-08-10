Thefts
Blount County
• Angela T. Sutton, Knoxville, reported at 11:14 p.m. Aug. 8 that while her vehicle was parked at Citizens National Bank, 10225 Chapman Highway, Seymour, someone stole several items from the vehicle. The items included wallets and a cellphone worth a total of $922.
• Cody S. Lane, Big Springs Road, Maryville, reported at 5:40 p.m. Aug. 7 that someone stole a Springfield XD45 firearm from his vehicle. The gun is valued at $800.
• Larry E. Potter, Haley Way, Maryville, reported at 7:34 p.m. Aug. 7 that someone stole a window air conditioning unit from his residence. The unit is valued at $50.
