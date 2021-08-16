Thefts
Maryville
• Tiffany Tipton-Bolton, Legends Way, Maryville, reported on Aug. 15 that between 5 and 10 p.m. Aug. 12 someone had taken from her unlocked vehicle at Maryville Little league, 1400 Sevierville Road, about $55 in cash and $7 in change, a Samsung Galaxy S7 valued at $119 and a Crown Royal bag.
Alcoa
• An employee at Walmart, Hunter's Crossing, Alcoa reported at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 15 that a man attempted to leave the store without paying for a camping tent. The item was valued at $26.94. The tent was recovered and the suspect was issued a state citation for shoplifting.
• Christopher Mincey, Mascot, reported at 10:14 p.m. Aug. 14, that he was robbed by three men who offered him a ride from Western Avenue in Knoxville to Mascot, Tennessee. While driving along Sam Houston School Road in Alcoa, two of the men brandished firearms and demanded Mincey give them his green backpack, which contained a watch, $50.00 cash and an iPhone S.
• Keith Williams, Madisonville, reported Aug. 13 that someone stole nine pallets valued at $198 from a construction site along Airport Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.