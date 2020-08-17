Thefts
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Food City, West Broadway Avenue, reported at 3:48 p.m. Aug. 15 that someone stole three packs of oysters valued at a total $75.
• Brandon Little, Lanier Road, Maryville, reported at 4:12 p.m. Aug. 15 that someone stole his Ford F150 from Walmart, 2410 U.S. Highway 411.
Blount County
• David Noble, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, reported at 6:21 p.m. Aug. 14 that someone stole a sign advertising Nobel's business. Noble added that $1,300 of his signs had been taken from other locations in Blount County.
• Gerald Lacy, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville, reported at 11:28 a.m. Aug. 14 that someone stole the license plate off of his 1997 Jeep GCH. The total value of the tag was $28.
• Kelly S. Tyler, Doris Lane, Maryville, reported at 4:29 p.m. Aug. 14 that someone stole the license plate off her 2007 Ford XPL. The total value of the tag was $12.50.
