Thefts
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Food City, 1715 W. Broadway Ave., reported at 12:35 p.m. Aug. 19 that on Aug. 18 a woman placed eight packages of steaks in her purse and left the store without paying for them. The meat is valued at $360.
• Ashton R. Gunnels, Greenback, reported on Aug. 20 that on Aug. 18, someone took her driver’s license, checkbook, and debit and credit cards from her purse while it was in her unlocked SUV parked at a spot on McCammon Avenue by Bicentennial Greenbelt Park. Someone attempted to use one card at Target.com and the purchase was declined, but another card was used for a $1,014 purchase at Kroger on Hall Road in Alcoa. Someone also attempted to cash a check at a bank in East Ridge, Tennessee, out Chattanooga, but the teller became suspicious and confiscated the driver’s license.
• Connie F. Lawson, Route 2, Rockford, reported on Aug. 20 that while she was at Blount Memorial Hospital, 907 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, for several days, someone stole her blue and green handbag, which contained her driver’s license and debit card.
• Davey S. Fitzgerald, Cherokee Street, Maryville, reported at 1:20 p.m. Aug. 22 that someone stole the license plate from his motorcycle since 8 p.m. Aug. 21.
Blount County
• Guy J. Finger, Drinnen Road, Friendsville, reported at 7:44 a.m. Aug. 21 that someone stole copper tubing valued at $300 out of an HVAC unit.
• Eugene W. Brown, Knoxville, reported at 3:23 p.m. Aug. 20 that someone stole an air compressor and a pair of Nike Jordan shoes from him, valued at a total $380.
Alcoa
• Bobby Dotson, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, reported Aug. 19 that his Tennessee License plate, number 0X2-2W0, was stolen from his 2021 Chevrolet pickup truck.
