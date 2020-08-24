Thefts
Blount County
• Pamela M. Kiser, Riversedge Road, Louisville, reported at 8:21 a.m. Aug. 23 that someone stole four Rondike chairs from her deck. The total value of the chairs was $1,600.
• Sarah J. Frost, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, reported at 2:05 p.m. Aug. 21 that someone stole her backpack containing Crocs, pads and water conditioner. The total value of the stolen items was $535.
• Staci Kizer, Old Glory Road, Maryville, reported at 3:18 p.m. Aug. 23 that someone stole the license plate from his 2009 Honda PLT. The total value of the stolen item was $10.
Alcoa
• A manager at Carquest Auto Parts, North Wright Road, reported at 11:06 p.m. Aug. 22 that someone broke into the business and stole $150 from the cash register and a van key.
• A loss prevention officer at Walmart, Hunters Crossing Drive, reported at 8:24 a.m. Aug. 21 that someone ran out of the store with a pressure washer valued at $385 after he couldn't show a receipt for its purchase, loaded it into his truck and drove off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.