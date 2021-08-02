Thefts
Alcoa
• Sarah Ramsey, Airway Ridge Road, Louisville, reported at 3:32 p.m. July 30 that sometime between July 19 and July 22, someone stole a Solora Medical Libra 2 blood sugar device from outside her front door. The device is valued at $490.26.
• An employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunter's Crossing, Alcoa, reported that Allen Young attempted to steal four packs of batteries, valued at $43.87. Young was apprehended and cited for shoplifting.
Maryville
• Brittany N. Hicks reported at 1:41 p.m. July 30 that since June someone had taken a 2012 maroon and silver Honda CBR 250 motorcycle from her parents’ carport on Sherwood Drive. The motorcycle, valued at $2,600, was under the carport with the keys hanging on the wall next to the vehicle.
• A manager of Wholesale Supply Group, 1513 Monroe Ave., reported at about 8:50 a.m. July 30 that since 7:40 a.m. someone took $400 cash from the register.
• Courtney G. Adams, Brannon Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:57 p.m. July 30 that she may have left her phone and wallet on top of her vehicle when she left the Dollar Tree at 2328 Market Place on July 21. A man returned the wallet to her home, but an app showed the last known location of the phone was around Foothills Mall Drive, although she had not driven there.
