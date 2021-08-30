Thefts
Blount County
• Carlos M. Rivera, Hampton Park Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:24 a.m. Aug. 29 that someone broke into his residence and stole or damaged several items including a guitar, an amplifier, a hand truck, a door and a refrigerator, valued at a total $1,500.
• Michael and Michelle Gardner, Jackson Hills Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:07 a.m. Aug. 29 that someone stole a revolver valued at $300 from his home.
• Thomas A. Howard, Jubilee Circle, Maryville, reported at 8:14 a.m. Aug. 29 that, in April, someone stole his truck, valued at $15,000. Howard reported he allowed another man to borrow his keys. The man said he would return the vehicle by the end of the day, but did not, and has kept it since then, the report states.
• Kimberly R. Ott, Knoxville, reported at 2:15 p.m. Aug. 29 that someone stole a laptop valued at $1,800 from her vehicle. A report of this incident noted Ott wasn't completely sure the laptop was stolen from her vehicle, but that it was definitely missing.
• Carolyn S. Orr, Hitch Road, Maryville, reported at 9:20 a.m. Aug. 27 that there was more information to a theft of two rings she reported on Aug. 23. Police reportedly were able to track and identify a person who allegedly pawned off the rings and put out a warrant for his arrest.
Maryville
• Shirley Allen, Garner Circle, Maryville, reported at 1:57 p.m. Aug. 27 that someone took her purse from her SUV while it was parked at the Maryville Post Office, 134 Keller Lane, around noon. Allen said she left her purse on the passenger seat and believes she accidentally left the vehicle unlocked.
• Kerry M. Kohler, Brown School Road, Maryville, reported on Aug. 28 that jewelry was missing from her home. The missing items, valued at a total of $1,200, included a gold and diamond ring, a platinum and diamond ring, a silver and diamond ring, and a gold and emerald leaf pendant.
