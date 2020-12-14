Thefts
Alcoa
• An employee at Dick's Sporting Goods, 221 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 5:02 p.m. Dec. 9 that a woman stole two Hydro Flasks valued at approximately $100.
• Logan M. Hill, East Stephenson Street, Alcoa, reported at 10:31 a.m. Dec. 10 that $1,000 worth of Callaway and Warrior golf clubs were missing from the trunk of his vehicle.
• An employee at Dick's Sporting Goods, 221 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 7:06 p.m. Dec. 10 that a man tried to leave the store with a $60 Columbia sweatshirt, but after being questioned by another employee, said he was trying to return the sweatshirt and left it on a counter. The man said he was going to his vehicle to get the sweatshirt's receipt, but never returned to the store, an incident report states. While examining the sweatshirt, store staff found that its security device was removed and the sweatshirt had several bloodstains on it, so it had to be destroyed.
• Janet M. Love, Bastogne Drive, reported at 4:02 p.m. Dec. 11 that someone stole her purse containing $10 cash and several credit cards from her car while it was parked at Aldi, 836 Louisville Road.
Blount County
• Michael N. Wolfe, Laurel Ridge Drive, Maryville, reported at 7:42 a.m. Dec. 9 that someone broke into his 2014 Ford Fusion vehicle and stole a $20 GPS and $2 worth of spare change.
• Gary R. McCammon, North Wildwood Road, Maryville, reported at 5:02 p.m. Dec. 9 that someone stole a $200 catalytic converter from a van owned by Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 5302 Nails Creek Road, Maryville.
• Lindsey B. Huskey, Rocky Branch Road, Walland, reported at 10:52 a.m. Dec. 10 that someone stole a $300 iPad. At first, she was unsure if it was missing or stolen, but a location notification stated it was at an address off Silverbell Drive in Maryville; deputies were unable to locate the iPad at the Silverbell Drive address, an incident report states.
• Philip Akers, Wildwood Road, Maryville, reported at 1:49 p.m. Dec. 10 that someone stole his checkbook from his residence.
• Tyler Sheehan, Louisville, Kentucky, reported at 11:39 a.m. Dec. 12 that someone stole his Ruger 9 mm firearm valued at $350.
Maryville
• Donna T. Russell, Broad Run Drive, Maryville, reported at 6:58 a.m. Dec. 10 that someone stole a Yeti Roadie cooler and three pairs of sunglasses from her 2009 Nissan Xterra vehicle. The total value of the stolen items was $850.
• Tricia Ann Landry, Griffitt Street, Maryville, reported at 12:05 p.m. Dec. 10 that sometime between Dec. 2 and 9, someone stole $400 from her apartment.
• Jeffery Q. Hutchison, Murphy Myers Road, Maryville, reported at 8:08 a.m. Dec. 12 that someone broke into a building under construction and stole a generator valued at an estimated total of $1,000. Officers later found the generator for sale at USA Super Pawn, South Washington Street.
