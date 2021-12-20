Thefts
Blount County
• Darren K. Wigington reported at 12:17 p.m. Dec. 19 that someone stole his pickup truck while it was parked overnight at Church of the Cove, 642 Wears Valley Road, in Townsend. The truck was valued at $25,000. It was recovered at 8:04 a.m. Dec. 20 on near Wears Valley Road with major damage to the interior.
Maryville
• Shannon K. Wilson, Camellia Trace, reported at 2:03 p.m. Dec. 19 that someone stole his single-axel utility trailer. The trailer and the assorted tools he kept inside of it were valued at $9,200.
• Johnny Sands, Louella Drive, reported at 7:25 a.m. Dec. 17 that someone stole his vehicle from his residence. It was valued at $1,200.
• Lilina Mejia, Wales Avenue, reported at 5:29 Dec. 17 that someone stole her purse from her vehicle while she had turned it on to let it warm up that morning around 6 a.m. Her social security card and debit card were inside the purse, along with $3,006 in cash.
