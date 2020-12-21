Thefts
Maryville
• The general manager of Windy City Grille, U.S. Highway 411, reported at 1:15 p.m. Dec. 18 that someone ordered $78 in drinks and left without paying for them.
Blount County
• Ethel R. Lee, Quarry Hollow Road, Friendsville, reported at 10:36 a.m. Dec. 19 that someone stole bottles of Hydrocodone and Percocet from a safe at her house. The total value of the stolen items was $41.50.
• Brittany M. Harrell, Sevierville, reported at 9:32 a.m. Dec. 20 that someone stole her 2010 Chevrolet CBT, iPhone 11 and $300 in cash. The total value of the stolen items was $3,000.
• Merle R. Whipple, Headrick Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:45 p.m. Dec. 20 that someone stole two guns and some ammunition from his home. The total value of the stolen items was $2,000.
• David P. Bittles, South Old Glory Road, Maryville, reported at 3:39 p.m. Dec. 19 that someone stole his trailer, valued at $4,000, from his mother's house on Morganton Road.
• Kristi M. Tyson, Brighton Drive, Alcoa, reported at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 that someone stole the catalytic converters and tires from her 2006 BMW 32I and 2005 Ford Taurus. Her 1971 Chevrolet Super Cheyenne also was stolen. The total value of the stolen items was $24,400.
• James A. Settle, South Old Glory Road, Maryville, reported at 12:31 p.m. Dec. 19 that someone stole several tools from his outbuilding. The total value of the stolen items was $3,890.
• Yousif A. Hamed, Knoxville, reported at 3:17 p.m. Dec. 18 that someone stole the catalytic converters from his 1989 Nissan U2K and 2005 Honda Pilot. The total value of the stolen items was $500.
Alcoa
• Shaylyn Iverson, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, reported at 7:22 p.m. Dec. 18 that while working at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, someone stole her jacket. The jacket contained a vape, vape batteries and her keys, all worth $250.
