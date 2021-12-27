Thefts
Maryville
• Gary Roger and Mary K. Humphrey, Bannockburn Circle, reported at 8:50 a.m. Dec. 23 that someone broke into their house, went through their belongings, stole items and attempted to steal others while they were asleep. Mary Humphrey reported her purse and its contents stolen, valued at $40. Gary Humphrey reported they tried to load and steal his vehicle, damage valued at $500.
• An employee of Rural King, 945 McCammon Avenue, reported at 7:45 p.m. Dec. 26 that someone stole $219.98 worth or merchandise. The employee told officers a woman ran out the door with two outerwear jackets around 9 p.m. They have allegedly dealt with the same woman before and will pursue charged once she is identified.
• Michael Stinnett reported at 5:42 Dec. 25 that someone stole tools from his truck while it was parked at his residence on Providence Road. The stolen items were valued at $950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.