Thefts
Alcoa
• Stephanie Sanders, Everett Avenue, Maryville, reported at 3:06 p.m. Dec. 23 that someone stole her vehicle, a black 2009 Nissan Versa, while it was parked at CVS, 111 S. Hall Road, Maryville.
Blount County
• Charles A. Perkins, Raulston View Drive, Maryville, reported at 6:36 p.m. Dec. 27 that someone stole the license plate off his 2006 Ford RNG.
• Paul E. Tybring, Tallassee, reported at 10:19 a.m. Dec. 27 that someone stole the catalytic converter, valued at $2,000, from his 2011 Toyota Tacoma.
• Freddie Latham, 115 Lindell Way, Maryville, reported at 6:42 a.m. Dec. 24 that someone broke into his 2000 Ford Ranger and stole his keys, wallet, credit card and $20 in cash.
• David E. Holder, Tallassee, reported at 1:59 p.m. Dec. 26 that someone stole the catalytic converter, valued at $1,500, from his 1998 Ford RNG.
• Brenda Spence, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, reported at 9:37 a.m. Dec. 27 that someone broke into her outbuilding and stole a weed cutter and blower worth a combined $600.
• Ronald Janneck, Eagle Ridge Road, Maryville, reported 11:43 a.m. Dec. 26 that someone stole his Smith and Wesson AR-15, valued at $1,600, from his residence.
• Lance A. Sumrall, Creason Drive, Maryville, reported at 11:32 a.m. Dec. 24 that someone stole an SSCY 9 mm gun, valued at $300, from his 2000 Dodge Q25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.