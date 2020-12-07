Thefts
Maryville
• A manager at Target, Watkins Road, Maryville, reported at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 5 that someone stole a smart TV valued at $829.97.
• Cory A. Wood, Dry Valley Road, Townsend, reported at 9 p.m. Dec. 6 that while he was at Planet Fitness, North Foothills Plaza Drive, someone stole his wallet and card holder, which were valued at a total $325.
• Tyler J. McCroskey, Farris Road, Maryville, reported at 10:09 a.m. Dec. 5 that his car was stolen from the Foothills Mall parking lot, Foothills Mall Drive.
Blount County
• Michael W. Golembiewski reported at 12:06 p.m. Dec. 6 that someone stole his Taurus Millennial 9 mm firearm, valued at $200, from his rental unit at Little Arrow Campground, 118 Stables Drive, Townsend.
• William S. Staley, West Hunt Road, Maryville, reported at 3:24 p.m. Dec. 5 that someone his black 1997 Chevrolet S14 truck, valued at $800.
• An employee at Dollar General, 2906 Mentor Road, reported at 10:31 a.m. Dec. 5 that someone attempted to pay for $32.95 of groceries with a check that bounced.
• Thomas A. Howard, Jubilee Circle, Maryville, reported at 8:04 a.m. Dec. 5 that someone stole his 2007 Dodge S1T, valued at $12,000.
• Alexander R. Varga, Old Clover Hill Road, Maryville, reported at 10:24 a.m. Dec. 5 that someone stole from his front porch an Amazon package containing a $100 toaster.
