Thefts
Blount County
• Randy L. Garrett, Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville, reported at 8:22 p.m. Feb. 6 that someone broke into his outbuilding by damaging an $80 door and stole $1,360 worth of items.
Maryville
• An employee at Ollie's Bargain Outlet, South Foothills Plaza Drive, reported at 3:32 p.m. Feb. 5 that someone stole a car seat valued at $150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.