Thefts
Maryville
• Leeanna Lashea Gregory, Wheeler Road, Louisville, reported at 10:02 p.m. Feb. 12 that a man stole $177.57 worth of grocery items from Food Lion, 2917 Old Knoxville Highway. Gregory said the man filled up a shopping cart and pushed out of the store without paying.
• A loss prevention officer at Belk, 173 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:56 p.m. Feb. 12 that a man attempted to steal a black tablet from the store. The loss prevention officer said the subject took the tablet off a shelf and hid it under his jacket. When the employee confronted the man, the suspect dropped the tablet and left the store.
• A loss prevention officer at Rural King, 945 McCammon Ave., Maryville reported at 3 p.m. Feb. 12 that a man stole three items from the store. The suspect took the items from the power tool section, and hid them in his coat before exiting the store. The total loss value was $365.98.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.