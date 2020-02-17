Thefts
Alcoa
• Cruze Medrano, Fulton Street, Alcoa, reported at 11:34 a.m. Feb. 14 that someone had stolen her purse out of her shopping cart at AMVETS Thrift Store.
Maryville
• Steven M. Angell, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, reported at 12:20 p.m. Feb. 14 that several tools had been stolen from his outbuilding. The stolen items are valued at $4,170.
• Maryville College Security officers, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, reported at 1:12 p.m. Feb. 16 that someone had stolen a computer and a Ryobi brand drill from the Clayton Arts Center. The items are valued at $1,000.
• Justyne K. Pride, Hampton Park Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:21 p.m. Feb. 16 that while parked at Maryville Municipal Parking Garage, West Broadway Avenue, someone had broken the driver's window of her vehicle and taken a late model iPod. The damage and stolen property is valued at $300.
