Thefts
Alcoa
• An employee of Twin City Buick, 3046 Alcoa Highway, reported at 9:32 a.m. Feb 22 that around 4 p.m. on feb. 21 someone drove off with a white 2015 Dodge Charger. The employee said someone had left the wash bay area while the keys were on the trunk area of the car, and when that employee returned the Charger was missing.
Maryville
• Brittany M. Rop, North Magnolia Street, Maryville, reported at 3:34 p.m. Feb. 23 that someone had stolen a gray North Face backpack, Beats headphones and $50 cash from her vehicle overnight. The items are valued at $250.
• Ralph Deck, Tapocco Avenue, Maryville, reported at 8:57 a.m. Feb. 23 that someone had went through his vehicle overnight and had stolen a prescription for Clonazepam.
• George Palmer, Louisville Road, Louisville, reported at 3:01 p.m. Feb. 22 that someone had taken a 1860s model Manhattan revolver, gunpowder and bullets from his vehicle after he had attempted to donate the items to the Cades Cove Museum. The items are valued at $1,400.
Blount County
• Karen Dykes, Arbor Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:54 p.m. Feb. 20 that someone had taken multiple items from her deceased mother's home. Some of the items included two firearms, knives, a ring and a jewelry box. The items were valued at $5,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.