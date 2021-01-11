Thefts
Blount County
• Sarah T. Fraser, Knoxville, reported at 4:31 p.m. Jan. 9 that someone stole a microwave, oven, dishwasher and refrigerator from her vacant home. The total value of the stolen items was $5,600.
• Harvey A. Green, North Farnum Street, Friendsville, reported at 1:04 p.m. Jan. 9 that someone stole three chain saws, a generator and an air compressor from his bucket truck. The total value of the stolen items was $2,840.
Alcoa
• Ashlee B. Gallagher, Knoxville, reported at 10:07 a.m. Jan. 9 that someone stole her vehicle from the parking lot at Quality Inn, 206 Corporate Place, Alcoa, between Jan. 8 and Jan. 9. No value was listed for the vehicle.
Maryville
• William M. Henning, Morganton Road, Greenback, reported at 2:26 p.m. Jan. 10 that someone cut the catalytic converter, valued at $500, from his son’s 2005 Toyota Prius. Henning indicated the theft may have occurred the morning of Jan. 8, when the vehicle was parked at Walgreen’s, 2409 U.S. Highway 411 S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.