Thefts
Alcoa
• Kenneth Cunningham, Knoxville, reported at 3:51 p.m. Jan. 22 that someone stole his green Ford F150 from Weigel's, 2024 Topside Road. Cunningham told the police that a witness said a white man dressed in all black jumped in the truck and backed out while Cunningham was in the store.
Maryville
• Hyun Jackson, Maryville, and Shannon L. Vaughn, Maryville, together reported a theft at 12:28 p.m. Jan. 24. Vaughn said someone stole memory cards and three cellphones from a home and her purse. Jackson said someone stole medical documents, Social Security information, passports belonging to her and her deceased husband, a green card and jewelry. The value of all the stolen items was more than $1,000.
• Jonathan P. Clow, Knoxville, reported at 10:09 a.m. Jan. 22 that someone stole $1,155 in power tools from his truck while it was parked at Walmart, U.S. Highway 411 South.
• A manager at Kenjo Market, Sevierville Road, Maryville, reported at 12:14 p.m. Jan. 24 that someone stole chip dip from the store for two days in a row.
Blount County
• Paul Lester, Horace Taylor Road, Maryville, reported at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 22 that someone stole various tools from his work truck. The tools, valued at $2,300, belong to Lester's employer, Shoffner Kalthoff Mechanical Electrical Services.
• Tina Edwards, Vernie Lee Road, Maryville, reported at 7:10 p.m. Jan. 23 that someone stole multiple Amazon packages from her residence. The items in the packages are valued at $157.
• Joseph Moschella, Powell, reported at 7:28 p.m. Jan. 23 that someone stole a generator from his second residence, on Lakeshore Drive, Tallassee. The generator is valued at $1,000.
• Dennis Kilgore, Alcoa Highway, Louisville, reported at 2:13 p.m. Jan. 24 that someone stole a John Deere brand skid loader from his business, Green Acres Rock Garden, overnight. The skid loader is valued at $16,000.
• Gabriel Tindell, Smokemont Drive, Maryville, reported at 2:53 p.m. Jan. 24 that someone stole his wallet while he was staying at a residence on Six Mile Road, Maryville. The wallet contained a bank card that was used various times to withdraw a total of $575.55 from Tindell's checking account.
