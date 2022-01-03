Thefts
Blount County
• Deborah A. Plunk, Marvin Circle, reported at 11:51 a.m. Dec. 30 that someone stole her ring holder and jewelry. She believes it occurred between Dec. 19 and Dec. 21 and listed a couple of vendors who had access inside her home, as she is in the process of moving. The stolen items were valued at approximately $8,925.
