Thefts
Blount County
• Sherry L. Lands, Jordan Way, Maryville, reported at 8:11 p.m. Dec. 30 that someone broke into her house and stole a tape measure, drill and $20 cash from her home. The stolen items were valued at $45.
• Nicholas G. Bryant, North Young Street, Friendsville, reported at 11:32 a.m. Jan. 3 that someone stole two saws, valued at $550, from his outbuilding.
Alcoa
• Fred Carson, Morningside Avenue, Maryville, reported at 4:17 p.m. Jan. 2 that someone stole a Garmin fish finder from his boat while it was parked at an address on West Watt Street, Alcoa. The fish finder is valued at $610.
