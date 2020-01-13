Theft
Alcoa
• An employee at Burkes Outlet reported at 3:43 p.m. Jan. 8 that a woman went into the dressing room, concealed items in her bag and left the store without paying for them.
• Michael Trevor Myers, Knoxville, reported at 10:03 Jan. 10 that someone stole his license plate while he was parked at the M Star Hotel, Airport Highway, some time in October 2019.
