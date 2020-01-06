Thefts
Maryville
• Anna Triantasellou, owner of Anna Triant Couture, Brookwood Lane, Maryville, reported at 12:11 p.m. Jan. 2 that someone had rented a flower girl dress from her and not returned it. The dress is valued at $390.
• Christine Taylor, Sam James Road, Maryville, reported at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 5 that someone stole her vehicle. The silver 2015 Kia Forte is valued at $11,000.
• Brian C. McNeil, Monroe Avenue, Maryville, reported at 1:45 p.m. Jan. 4 that someone took his cell phone, cash, debit card, driver's license, jacket, backpack and coin jar with approximately $10 in coins from his residence. The total value of the stolen items is $329.
• Kirby Reynolds, Muirfield Drive, Maryville, reported at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 5 that someone stole her wallet and its contents out of her vehicle. No value is listed.
Blount County
• Sharon Lawson, Correll Way, Greenback, reported at 3:39 p.m. Jan. 3 that someone stole from her home several items, including a heater, drill, toolbox and chainsaw. The items are valued at $845.
• Randy Tesmer, Eladi Trail, Vonore, reported at 8:17 a.m. Jan. 5 that someone stole his 2005 Nissan KC2. The truck is valued at $6,000.
