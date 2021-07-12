Theft
Blount County
• Charles Tucker, Morganton Road, Maryville, reported at 9:33 a.m. July 10 that someone broke into his shed and stole a lawnmower, a pressure washer and a rifle and broke a lock. Between damage and theft, Tucker's losses totaled $870.
• Aaron L. Johnson, Boston, Michigan, reported at 4:57 a.m. July 10 that someone stole a lawnmower, an evaporator, vehicle parts, a valve, two engines, a transmission and a stand, valued at a total $12,600. The items were Johnson's, but they were stolen from a residence where he doesn't live, according to a report of the incident.
Alcoa
• An assistant manager at Dick's Sporting Goods, Hamilton Crossing, Alcoa, reported at 3:55 p.m. July 10 that between 8:17 and 8:48 p.m. July 7, an unidentified male entered the store and took 10 fishing reels valued at $2,214.91. Video surveillance shows the offender concealing the items beneath his shirt and exiting the store without paying.
Maryville
• Charles A. Moore, Swarthmore Lane, Maryville, reported at 3:43 p.m. July 10 that after going to an estate sale and purchasing a holster for his firearm, he noted his Taurus PT 22 9-mm pistol was not in his glove compartment. Moore reported he was unsure if he had locked the vehicle the previous night, but the handle had been torn off the locked glove compartment. A box with 15-20 rounds of 9-mm ammunition also was missing from the glove box. The pistol was valued at $279.99 and the ammunition at $20.
