Thefts
Blount County
• Brandy M. Basler, Big Springs Ridge, Friendsville, reported at 7:42 p.m. July 11 that someone took the license plate off her 2012 Chevrolet Traverse.
• David C. Harrington, a firefighter at Blount County Fire Station No. 7, 5156 Sevierville Road, Maryville, reported at 9:01 p.m. July 10 that someone stole a socket set, wrench, screwdriver, drill bits and impact gun from outside of the station. The total value of the stolen items was $295.
• William Tyler Brock, 673 Patterson Road, Walland, reported at 4:50 a.m. July 11 that someone stole a backpack containing a gun and several coins from his car. The items were valued at $50,260.
Maryville
• Russ E. Hatcher, Goldleaf Street, Maryville, reported at 1:07 p.m. July 12 that someone stole several things from outside his home, including gas cans and a weed trimmer, all valued at $355.
• Jessica L. Perkins, 26, Olympia Drive, Maryville, reported at 4:44 p.m. July 10 that someone stole her $1,300 iPhone from her front porch.
• Howard Wayne Rinker, 81, Harper Avenue, Maryville, reported at 8:16 a.m. July 10 that someone entered a building and stole $1,200 worth of hiking gear and a $20 lock box.
