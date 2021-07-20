Thefts
Maryville
• Dorothy Potter, Craigs Chapel Lane, Greenback, reported at 10:23 p.m. July 19 that she left a Samsung Galaxy phone valued at $200 in a shopping cart at Kroger, 507 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, and when she returned to the store from her vehicle the phone was missing.
• A manager of Rural King, 945 McCammon Ave., reported on July 12 that through taking inventory and reviewing video they discovered someone had taken power tools from the store. The list of missing items she provided July 19 included two Dewalt impact wrenches, three battery packs and a Milwaukee 18-volt light, valued at a total of $509.92.
• Pastor Charles Hutsell of Lord's Disciples Church, 2002 Old Knoxville Pike, reported at 9:29 p.m. July 19 that someone had broken into the building and an outbuilding and damaged a storage unit. The missing items included a $500 Snapper self-propelled push mower, $25 cash, and a safe valued at $1,500. Damage to a window and doors was estimated at $960.50.
Blount County
• Gregory S. Hughes, Meade Street, Maryville, reported at 2:28 p.m. July 19 that someone stole a variety of items valued at more than $1,800 while he was away from his home. The items included tools and two TVs.
