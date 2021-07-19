Thefts
Blount County
• Melitta M. Stout, Marvin Circle, Maryville, reported at 12:44 p.m. July 18 that someone broke into her home, damaged a doorknob and door frame, and stole a box of jewelry valued at $50. The damage was valued at $150.
• Roy W. Light, Mentor Road, Louisville, reported at 10:57 a.m. July 18 that someone stole his truck, which was valued at $7,000, and several drywall tools inside the truck, valued in total at another $3,000.
• Roger Gribble, Breedlove Lane, Maryville, reported at 10:50 a.m. July 18 that someone stole a trailer valued at $1,800 from his residence.
• Marilyn A. Kirchoff, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, reported at 7:33 a.m. July 16 that someone stole an off-road motorcycle valued at $13,000 from her residence.
Alcoa
• Norma J. Whittle, Cerritos Way, Louisville reported at 9:01 p.m. July 16 that a package left at her door by a delivery driver was stolen. The package contained various household items valued at $35.69.
• Cecilia Ann Markley, Brown School Road, Maryville reported at 10:19 a.m. July 18 that her wallet was stolen from her hotel room at Best Western along Cusick Road while she was away. The wallet contained a First Tennessee bank card, Dash pay card, driver's license, social security card, and $15.
Maryville
• Amelia A. Raymond, Martingale Way, Maryville, reported at 6:40 p.m. July 16 that between 8:40 a.m. and 5:45 p.m., someone cut the catalytic converter from her SUV while she was at work at Y12 Credit Union, 624 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.