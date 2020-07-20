Thefts
Blount County
• Linda C. Sharp, Little Best Road, Maryville, reported at 4:42 p.m. July 17 that someone stole $1,000 in cash from her purse while she was working as a caregiver in a Maryville home.
• Sabrina S. Valenzuela, Royston, Georgia, reported at 11:33 a.m. July 17 that someone stole her platinum and gold Zales bracelet from a residence she was staying at in Maryville. The bracelet was valued at $7,000.
Maryville
• An employee at Rural King, McCammon Avenue, reported at 8:30 p.m. July 17 that two women stole a pair of work boots and a pair of cowboy boots valued together at nearly $155.
• An employee at Tractor Supply Co., West Lamar Alexander Parkway, reported at 4:25 p.m. July 17 that two people stole a pair of boots valued at $99.99.
Alcoa
• Alyson Carr, Knoxville, reported at 9:53 p.m. July 18 that someone stole her purse from a car parked at the Singleton Park Boat Launch, Topside Road. The purse was valued at $10 and contained a $75 wallet, a $400 key fob and a house key.
