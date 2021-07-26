Thefts
Blount County
• Linda S. Wright, Chota Hills Road, Louisville, reported at 11:50 p.m. July 23 that someone stole guns, knives and ammunition from her home worth $8,800 total.
• Bobby A. Burns, Self Hollow Road, Rockford, reported at 7:24 p.m. July 25, that someone stole a truck valued at $7,500.
• Theresa Holder, Seymour, reported at 9:57 a.m. July 23 that someone broke into her parents' home and stole $10,400 of valuables, including a knife, a ring and cash.
• Corey N. Randall, Rudd Hollow Road, Townsend, reported at 8:21 p.m. July 22 that someone stole his $5,000 truck.
Maryville
• Deseree M. Henry, Cunningham Street, Maryville, reported at 4:11 p.m. July 23 that since 8:30 p.m. July 22, someone took her gold 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Cunningham said she and her husband had both sets of keys but were unsure whether the vehicle was locked when she parked it in the carport.
• An employee at Dollar General, 1611 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, reported at 2:24 p.m. July 22 that a man and a woman apparently took $18.11 worth of over-the-counter medications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.