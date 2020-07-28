Theft
Blount County
• Colton A. Bozzone, Melanie Drive, Maryville, reported at 1:39 a.m. July 26 that someone stole his 2001 Ford Explorer from his driveway. The car was valued at $3,000.
• Tina L. Edwards, Vernie Lee Road, Friendsville, reported at 1:32 a.m. July 27 that someone broke in through a window, opened the front door to her house and stole $48 in cash and coins, three credit cards, a purse and bottles of Valium, Xanax, tizanidine, mirtazapine and lisinopril. The total value of the items was $248.
• Brandon Adams, Pineview Road, Maryville, reported at 7:56 a.m. July 27 that someone stole the radio and tag from his 1999 Ford F150, all worth $174.
• Kimberly A. Jones, Clendenen Road, Maryville, reported at 12:09 p.m. July 25 that someone stole her 2008 Jeep LBY from her driveway. The car was valued at $7,500.
Alcoa
A manager at Damage System Recovery, 3490 Northbend Circle, Alcoa, reported at 4:59 a.m. July 27 that — at some point over the weekend — someone broke the lock on one of the warehouse's 53-foot trailers, rummaged through the products inside and stole a pallet of miscellaneous products, such as paper towels and paper plates. Seven pallets had been messed with, resulting in a loss of $1,020.73.
• An employee at Pilot, 1907 Hawks Landing, Louisville, reported at 4:18 p.m. July 25 that a man stole a thermometer, valued at $200, from behind the counter before leaving the store.
• An employee at Keller North America, Maryland, reported at 12:58 p.m. July 25 that a blue trailer he had locked and parked the day before at a construction site on Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa, was missing. The trailer was valued at $3,350.
Maryville
Amelia Durand Williams, Bobwhite Circle, Maryville, reported at 9:11 a.m. July 27 that her white Polaris Predator 50 ATV, valued at $1,200, had been stolen from her property the night before.
