Thefts
Blount County
• Jeffrey E. Roberts, Red Hill Drive, Louisville, reported at 12:05 a.m. July 4 that someone stole his 2016 Chrysler. The car was valued at $12,000.
• Jerry Tipton, a van driver for Smyrna Baptist Church, 6823 Howard School Road, reported at 11:35 a.m. July 4 that someone stole two catalytic converters from the church's van. The converters were valued at $2,500.
• Joseph Cheek, Walker School Road, Maryville reported at 11:16 p.m. July 5 that someone stole his 1911 Colt handgun. The gun was valued at $5,500.
• Richard Tringale, Knoxville, reported at 9:04 a.m. July 5 that someone stole his fishing poles and reels from his boat at Louisvillle Landing, 2926 Louisville Boatdock Road. The items were valued at $510.
• The owner of Richy Kreme Donuts, 2601 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 8:07 a.m. July 3 that someone stole a security camera off the wall inside the shop. The camera was valued at $250.
• Judy Goins, McArthur Road, Maryville, reported at 6:23 p.m. July 5 that someone stole several items including clothing, a picture frame and a Kodak Pixel Pro camera. The items were valued at $895.
Alcoa
• A loss prevention employee at Lowe's, Hunters Crossing Drive, reported at 10:06 a.m. July 2 that someone stole a vacuum cleaner valued at $499.
• James Rousey, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, reported at 11:14 a.m. July 4 that someone stole items belonging to his employer from his truck, valued in total at $1,105. Rousey said the person also stole his $100 fishing pole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.