Thefts
Alcoa
• Tammie Patista Franklin, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, reported at 11:57 a.m. June 11 that someone stole multiple items from her storage unit.
• Jeffrey Scott Bookout, Evergreen Farms Lane, Greenback, reported at 10:26 a.m. June 11 that someone stole approximately $1,450 worth of items from his vehicle while it was parked at Zaxby's, 1099 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, for around five days because he lost the key.
• Jonathan L. Moore, Oak Ridge, reported at 8:15 a.m. June 11 that someone stole his 2004 Subaru Outback while he was staying at the M-Star Hotel, 2962 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa. Moore suspected the person he was staying with at the hotel of stealing the vehicle, an incident report states.
• Richard S. Conover, Knoxville, reported at 8:56 p.m. June 12 that someone stole his $800 Ford Taurus while it was parked at the M-Star Hotel, 2962 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa.
Blount County
• Berlain S. Hatfield, Kingston, reported at 9:46 a.m. June 13 that someone stole a $400 sign and $250 spotlight from Topside Church of God, 2526 Topside Road, Louisville.
• Brandon D. Seaton, Vaughn Road, Maryville, reported at 11 p.m. June 12 that someone stole his $2,500 Chevrolet.
• Melanie S. Newman, McMahan Road, Seymour, reported at 7:37 a.m. June 11 that someone stole a $200 lawn mower from her outbuilding.
Maryville
• Monika W. Berke, Adams Road, Walland, reported at 12:24 p.m. June 11 that someone shattered the $112 windshield of her vehicle while it was parked at Kroger, 507 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville, and stole a $10 backpack containing a $10 Blount County Public Library book.
