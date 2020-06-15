Thefts
Maryville
• Maryville Police officers pulled a man over at Walmart, U.S. Highway 411, at 6:01 p.m. June 12 after they ran his license plate and found the plate was stolen. The man said he bought the car with that license plate on it but did not know it had been stolen.
Blount County
• Frank Degregorio, Colby Drive, Maryville, reported at 8 p.m. June 12 that someone stole his Takemine guitar. The guitar was valued at $500.
• William J. Goins, Lodge Street, Alcoa, reported at 8:06 a.m. June 12 that someone stole his trailer with several items inside. The items included two nail guns, a safe, three saws, an air compressor and seven guns, all valued at $10,350.
• Tracee L. Sharp, Alnwick Drive, Friendsville, reported at 10:47 p.m. June 14 that someone stole her 1999 Ford Mustang. The car was valued at $3,000.
Alcoa
• Robin Renee Butler, Cecelia Avenue, Maryville, reported at 7:03 p.m. June 13 that someone stole her wallet and used a debit card to make purchases. There was also $200 in the wallet and a driver's license.
• The owner of Hayes Alignment, North Wright Road, reported at 8:35 a.m. June 12, that someone stole a catalytic converter and an oxygen sensor off a car in his lot and just an oxygen sensor off another, though it appeared someone had tried to take another catalytic converter as well. Between necessary repairs and the total value of items stolen, estimated losses totaled $1,200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.