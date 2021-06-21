Thefts
Blount County
• Brianna N. Dugger, Big Springs Road, reported at 10:37 a.m. June 20 that someone stole a license plate off her porch where she told deputies she put it after she removed it from her vehicle.
Maryville
• Robert J. Clune, Morganton Road, Greenback, reported at 10 p.m. June 20 that while he was eating at Windy City Grille, 2641 U.S. Highway 411 S., someone took his Apple iPhone, valued at $830, from the front seat of his unlocked vehicle.
• Nichelle Bilbrey, Gulf Circle, Maryville, reported at 7:34 a.m. June 19 that someone took a black and red Bitech mountain bike, valued at $69, from her front porch between June 17-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.