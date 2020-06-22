Thefts
Maryville
• A manager at Food City, East Broadway Avenue, reported at 8:20 p.m. June 21 that someone stole toilet paper, laundry detergent and diapers from the store, valued at a total $533.29.
Blount County
• Theresa M. Reynolds, Tammy Circle, Rockford, reported at 4:13 p.m. June 19 that someone stole her 2008 Chevrolet TBZ. The car was valued at $5,000.
• Carrie R. Reagan, Haley Way, Maryville, reported at 5:27 p.m. June 20 that someone stole $2,000 worth of jewelry from her residence.
• Sheena O. Headrick-Smith, Butler Mill Road, Maryville, reported at 8:11 p.m. June 19 that someone stole her log splitter, valued at $1,000.
• Tammy D. Lance, Louisville Road, Louisville, reported at 1:43 p.m. June 19 that someone stole several saws from her storage building over the course of a year. The items were valued at $6,558.
Alcoa
• A loss prevention employee at Lowe's, Hunters Crossing Drive, reported at 8:32 a.m. June 19 that someone stole three drills from the store, valued at more than $220 total.
