Thefts
Alcoa
• A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 5:57 p.m. June 25 that someone attempted to shoplift $173.09 worth of merchandise including candy and household goods.
Maryville
• A manager of Auto Solutions, 2905 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, reported at 9:21 a.m. June 26 that someone had been test driving a silver 2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner edition the evening before and failed to return with the truck, valued at $16,925.
• Kristen Nicole Mynatt, 27, Atchley Apartments, Maryville, reported at 1:28 p.m. June 27 that overnight someone took from her unlocked vehicle a black wallet with Alice in Wonderland characters, and which contained $400 cash, a key and several cards.
• Derrick Pendely reported at 7 a.m. June 27 that overnight someone took $750 worth of fireworks from a business tent at 2519 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway. He said the fireworks had been on a table about 15 feet from where he was sleeping.
Blount County
• Cheyenne N. Damron, Martin Road, Maryville, reported at 2:52 p.m. June 24 that someone stole her $100 cellphone.
