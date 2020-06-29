Thefts
Maryville
• Dewayne S. Cochran, Marvin Circle, Maryville, reported at 11:58 a.m. June 28 that someone stole a handgun and holster from his car while he was in Auto Zone, West Broadway Avenue.
• A manager at Subway, Foothills Mall Drive, reported at 11 a.m. June 26 that two people who came into the restaurant worked together to steal tips: One person ordered food while another took the tip jar and left the building. There was around $20 in the jar.
Blount County
• Roy A. Appugliese, Autumn View Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:29 p.m. June 27 that someone stole his black BW three-way ball trailer hitch from off his truck. The hitch was valued at $225.
• Sylvia A. Carver, Big Gully Road, Maryville, reported at 3:30 p.m. June 28 that someone stole her 2000 Buick LLF from her residence. The car was valued at $2,500.
