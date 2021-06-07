Thefts
Blount County
• Michael S. Tuttle, County Farm Road, Friendsville, reported at 9:38 a.m. June 4 that someone broke into his outbuilding and stole $1,540 worth of fishing equipment.
• Tammy J. Elliott, Red Hill Drive, Louisville, reported at 11:11 a.m. June 4 that someone stole the $700 catalytic converter from her vehicle.
