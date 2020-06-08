Thefts
Maryville
• Tyler S. Lee, Atchley Apartments, Maryville, reported at 8:32 a.m. June 6 that someone broke into his car and stole $15 worth of change from a bag.
• A loss prevention employee at Rural King, McCammon Avenue, reported at 2:53 p.m. June 6 that someone stole a pressure washer valued at $249.98.
• Becky R. Mitchell, Ellington Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:27 a.m. June 5 that someone broke into two of her cars and stole $10 in change and a Belk bag full of new clothing. Both cars had been unlocked, Mitchell reported. The bag and its contents were valued at $250.
• Cody Smith, Daventry Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:42 a.m. June 5 that someone broke into his unlocked car and stole a wallet, cash, driver's license and sunglasses, all valued at an estimated $235.
• Amanda Pearl Pitcher, Daventry Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:31 a.m. June 5 that someone broke into her car and stole a key fob and knife. Pitcher reported the garage door had been left open.
• Ashley R. Hatsgrove, Atchley Apartments, Maryville, reported at 9:56 a.m. June 6 that someone broke into her car and stole several lighters. The dashboard also was damaged. Estimated losses were $205.
• Ashley M. Van Norstran, Meadowmist Lane, reported at 8:26 a.m. June 5 that someone broke into her car and stole $344 worth of items, including sunglasses and Bluetooth speakers.
Blount County
• William Pierce, Ellejoy Road, Walland, reported at 6:17 p.m. June 7 that someone stole several items, including his wallet, glasses and knife, from his car while he was swimming in the lake by Coulters Bridge. The items were valued at $200.
• An employee at Petree Lawn & Landscape, 2437 Airbase Road, Louisville, reported at 8:12 a.m. June 5 that someone stole five chainsaws worth $3,100 from the property.
• Catherine Pafunda, Hurtgen Circle, Friendsville, reported at 1:14 p.m. June 5 that someone stole her boat trailer from Whispering Cove Marina, 259 Cedar Crest Lane, Friendsville. The trailer was valued at $5,000.
• Johnnie Day, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, reported at 9:51 p.m. June 6 that someone stole his cell phone out of his car. The phone was valued at $1,000.
